Javier Pastore Admits He Could Leave PSG But Rules Out Move to Premier League

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore has admitted he could leave the club this month, but ruled out the possibility of a move to the Premier League.

The Argentine international has fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, starting just eight Ligue 1 games so far this season.

Pastore has revealed his hope of making the Argentina squad for this summer's World Cup, which might require a move elsewhere in order to find more regular first-team football.

"I have a tough choice to make," he told Le Parisien. "I love Paris but I'm desperate to play in the World Cup. Will that happen if I stay? No. But if I leave it'll only be to Italy, a league I know well."

He added: "Last time, I was not selected because I was not playing and that's normal. In Argentina, there are plenty of players who are at their best.

"We always need to be competitive so that the coach has plenty of choice. Here, I have to wait for someone to be suspended or injured to play a match. It's not pretty."

Asked about his potential destination should he leave, Pastore said: "We talk a lot about Inter Milan. If I leave, it's to go to Italy. It's a championship that I know, that I like a lot.

"My wife is from there and the family is very important in my decision making. We talk with the club. It is a decision that is not easy for the club and for me. We will try to find an agreement in the coming days and see what we will do."