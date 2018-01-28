Jurgen Klopp Admits Wantaway Midfielder Emre Can Will Let Contract Run Out

Jurgen Klopp has accepted that German international Emre Can will be letting his deal run out this year.

Can, who joined the Reds in 2014, hasn't agreed a contract extension with the club to date, and is likely to sign for Juventus on a free transfer in the summer.

Klopp has confirmed that the player won't be going anywhere this month, but has revealed that the club have accepted their fate as it relates to the midfielder.

“He’ll stay beyond the winter,” Klopp said to DAZN (H/T thisisanfield.com). “Emre is still a young lad but he has developed into a great player and is very important for us.

“Sometimes a player just wants to sit out his contract. That’s not cool for the club, but there are moments in which you have to accept it.

“And as long as the player behaves like Emre does, then I have absolutely nothing to complain about. He gives everything he has and identifies with the club.”

Can has also revealed his plans pertaining to the current window, and has admitted to holding talks with other clubs, as well as Liverpool.

“My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer,” he said in a recent interview. “I haven’t signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. I am talking with everyone.





“Of course I am talking with Liverpool. I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club.

“What can I say? My agent does the rest.

“I just concentrate on the season, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team.”