Leroy Sane Could Be Sidelined for Around a Month Following Horror Tackle in FA Cup Tie With Cardiff

Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane could potentially be sidelined for up to a month, following an incident which took place during the Citizen's 2-0 FA Cup win over Cardiff on Sunday.

The Premier League leaders booked passage through to the 5th round of the tournament through Kevin De Bruyne's early opener and Raheem Sterling's subsequent strike. But it was not without cost, as Sane would fall victim to Joe Bennett's horrific tackle in the first half.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Bennett only saw a yellow card for his transgression, while Sane did not return in the second period.

The tackle could have possibly ended Sane's season, as well as his World Cup bid. And after getting wind, the German FA sent out a warning to Cardiff via Twitter.

"Hey, @CardiffCityFC," they tweeted. "Just letting you know, we have a really important tournament in the summer. Please don't hurt our players. Thanks, #DieMannschaft  #inSane."

Hey, @CardiffCityFC. Just letting you know, we have a really important tournament in the summer. Please don't hurt our players. Thanks, #DieMannschaft 🙏 #inSane — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) January 28, 2018

City boss Pep Guardiola told the press that the team would have to wait until tomorrow to learn the player's fate, after the game.

#PEP: (On Sané injury) We will see tomorrow. — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 28, 2018

But according to mcfcwatch.com, the German international will be missing in action for a few weeks.

Pep Guardiola confirms that Leroy Sané will miss two or three weeks with an ankle injury sustained today. — City Watch (@City_Watch) January 28, 2018

Such a layoff would certainly come as a huge blow to City as Sane has become one of their most potent attackers. The forward has scored 11 goals and delivered 12 assists so far this season and is one of the reasons the Etihad side are still chasing what would be an unprecedented haul of trophies.