Man Utd Target Fabinho Says His Time at Monaco Is Coming to an End

AS Monaco Star Fabinho has admitted that his time at the French club could be up soon.

The midfielder is contracted to the side until 2021, but has said that he needs a new challenge, having won the Ligue 1 title with the club last season.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Fabinho has been linked with Manchester United for some time now, and the Red Devils may step up their interest in the summer.

By the looks of things, he's certainly open to moving to the Premier League, and Mourinho could finally get his man this year.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with LANCE, Fabinho revealed that his desire is the result of his ambition to achieve more. He expects Paris Saint-Germain to dominate French football for the next few years at least, and doesn't feel like waiting around.

Fabinho to the outlet LANCE:



"I am looking to a club with a better structure than Monaco, with bigger ambitions and perhaps with a better league [than France]. PSG is always the favorite to win, and the gap between first and second will only grow." — Tommy Shelby - CSFootball⚽️ (@ArsenalNexus) January 28, 2018

"If there's something good for me, maybe a league change, or a club with a larger structure, I'd see it well," he said.

"My story at Monaco was good, I managed to win a title so I think my cycle here may be ending. I know the club's vision is to try to stay in second place and win a place in the Champions League.

"I'm looking for a club with bigger ambitions. The gap between PSG and the rest will only grow.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

"Maybe in the next few years we can play the title again, but it is a bit difficult, because the vision of the club is not to hire big-name players, but some younger talents.

"I believe I went through this project, I arrived unknown, I made my name at the club, I conquered things, so maybe I need something new to have new challenges."