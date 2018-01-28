PSG Talisman Neymar Dismisses Talk of Summer Exit Despite Strong Rumours Linking Star to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar has dismissed rumours that he's eyeing up a summer exit to Real Madrid, claiming that his star quality makes it inevitable that he will be subject to transfer speculation.

Speaking after his side's comprehensive 4-0 victory over Montpellier, via SPORTV, the tenacious Brazilian faced questions over a potential summer move away from the Parisian giants, despite only joining the club at the start of the season. The former Barcelona ace said:

"There was no such thing (a suggestion of leaving PSG. I'm happy here with my teammates, with the games. I have good games, number of goals too. That's what I came here for, to make history, to seek my best.

Grande vitória hoje, parabéns a todos e parabéns Edi pelo recorde, que siga assim metendo muitos gols !!

📸 #RicardoNogueira pic.twitter.com/ugDUUFI0BM — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 27, 2018

"Speculation will always exist. In my years in Barcelona it was the same. Every year in the transfer window there was something with my name. It is impossible to stay out of it. And I'm happy, because it means I'm okay, on the rise. And quality players are always speculated, It's not just me in the world of football, but nowadays we only talk about me. What can I do?"

Neymar scored twice as his side cruised to yet another comfortable victory on Saturday, with their star talent proving too much for their opposition to handle. The game also saw Edinson Cavani overtake Zlatan Ibrahimović as the club's all-time record goalscorer, with the popular Uruguayan celebrating wildly with the home fans after netting his 157th goal in five seasons.

With his side now 11 points clear at the top of the table, it seems hard to imagine that anyone will stand a chance of stopping Neymar from winning the Ligue Un title in his first season in France. The mega-rich club are also through to the first knock-out round of the Champions League, and will face Real Madrid in a tantalising last 16 tie in February and March.

In other news, PSG midfielder Javier Pastore has admitted that he could well leave the club in January, but has ruled out a move to the Premier League. The Argentine ace has been forced to play an impact substitute role for his side this season, and has openly admitted that he is weighing-up a possible return to Serie A - having previously played for Palermo before joining Les Parisiens.



