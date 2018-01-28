Struggling Real Madrid Said to Be Eyeing Pochettino After Champions League Showing

Real Madrid want to replace Zinedine Zidane with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, because his side gave them so much trouble in the Champions League earlier this season.

The Spanish heavyweights have really struggled this season - despite running out 4-1 winners away at Valencia on Saturday - and look certain to give up their La Liga title to rivals Barcelona, who are coasting at the top of the table.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Madrid were also recently knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes, meaning the only chance of silverware this season is the Champions League, and it's looking like Zidane will have to win the competition an unprecedented third time in a row to keep his job - if he is afforded the chance to do so.

But Real officials' patience is said to be earing thin and, as reported by the Mirror, they are keen on hiring Pochettino as a possible replacement for Zidane.

Tottenham were placed in the same group as los Blancos in this season's Champions League and the Lilywhites took four points off them to win the group - and Real now face the impressive Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 for their troubles.

Pochettino refused to rule out a move when speaking after his side's disappointing draw with Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round, and a source said: "Any coach who holds his own against Madrid is going to be of interest. But the way Spurs played also caught the eye."

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Zidane has insisted he has received a vote of confidence from the board, but he will undoubtedly be under massive pressure going into the PSG game when it rolls around on February 14.

