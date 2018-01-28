VIDEO: Juve Celebrate Gigi Buffon's 40th Birthday With a Highlight Reel of the Keeper's Best Saves

Juventus have released some legendary footage to commemorate Gianluigi Buffon's 40th birthday.

The Italian stopper, who hit the big two score on Sunday, has been with the Turin-based side since 2001, and has lived many a memory.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Since joining Juve from Parma 17 years ago, Buffon has helped the club win eight Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies. The club also appear to be on course for their seventh consecutive league title, and Gigi is still going strong.

Check the vid out below:

The player was expected to hang up his gloves at the end of this season, but has since revealed that he would like to keep on playing.

"I would like to play next season," he said in an interview with La Repubblica. "The best solution will have to be found with the club. I don't want to be a problem either for Juventus or my teammates."





The keeper also made it clear that he won't be switching uniforms before he finally calls it quits.

"It's Juve or nothing," he said after being asked if he would consider playing anywhere else.