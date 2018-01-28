West Ham Fans Beg Owners to Sign Anderlecht Midfielder Leander Dendocker After Slow January Window

West Ham United fans have begged owners David Gold and David Sullivan to sign Anderlecht's promising midfielder Leander Dendoncker, after a slow January transfer window up to now.

Despite completing the loan signing of Inter's Joao Mario on Friday, that has been United's only action in the market so far, and their fans are starting to get impatient.

The Hammers have been linked with the 22 year old Belgian for some time now, alongside fellow Premier League clubs Watford and Everton, and Irons fans have now taken to Social Media to voice their approval of the player, in an attempt to force the signing over the line.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

The fans' frustrations were amplified by West Ham's dismal showing in the FA Cup against Wigan, after a much-changed lineup slumped to a 2-0 loss against the League 2 side, starkly highlighting the lack of squad depth at David Moyes' disposal.

In addition to the defeat, the loss of the ranging midfielder Pedro Obiang further confirmed the need for further additions before the window closes at 11pm on Wednesday 31st January.

Here is a selection of some of the Irons supporters reaction:

If I hadn't already mentioned it, buy Dendoncker @WestHamUtd! — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) January 27, 2018

@davidgold sign Tomkins, Dendoncker and a striker please xo — Will Bailham⚒ (@WillBailham) January 28, 2018

If I was owner of West Ham, Dendoncker would be on a plane over here tonight! Even if I had to sell some assets I love my club and I would do everything I could to make the fans/my family happy! And the team successful. — Jace De Souza (@desouza1994) January 27, 2018

@davidgold hope your on the phone to @rscanderlecht dendoncker is a must now! — George Cove ⚒ (@GeorgeCove) January 27, 2018

With the injury to Obiang, Dendoncker is a must buy ASAP. #whufc — Spikey (@jamiespikehume) January 28, 2018

Dendoncker is highly rated among the plethora of emerging European youngsters, and has been a consistent performer for Anderlecht over the last few seasons, already making 156 appearances for the Belgian side, with 10 goals and two assists from his defensive midfield role.

He has particularly impressed in the Champions League, with promising showings in the face of elite opposition in PSG and Bayern Munich doing no harm to his burgeoning reputation.

His current side purportedly value him at around £25m, hardly unreasonable considering his quality and age, although the East London outfit will face considerable competition from Watford for his signature, with newfound Hornets manager Javi Gracia known to be a big fan of the defensive midfielder.

