Zlatan Ibrahimovic Expected to Return to Training Next Week After Filming Workout on Instagram

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to return to full training next week, the Sun have reported.

The 36-year-old has been absent since sustaining a knee injury against Burnley on Boxing Day.

He was considered fit enough to partake in a running session on Friday night, having spent the previous few weeks working on his core fitness at Carrington.

And Ibrahimovic took to Instagram on Saturday to film himself undergoing an intensive workout.

The Swedish striker was on an exercise bike in a tent, as his fitness coach monitored his progress.

Since recovering from serious injury in November, Ibrahimovic has played just 102 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Manager Jose Mourinho last month confirmed that the former Barcelona man was struggling to maintain his fitness.

"The same [knee]. A massive problem. He is a 36-year-old with a bad knee," said the Portuguese coach.

He added: "Zlatan is injured, or is not totally happy with his condition. He fought like a tiger, like he likes to say, to be back, which he did.





"He was starting having minutes here and there and he had a start, he had 60 minutes in one game and started another one, and had 45 minutes, and he was not happy with his feelings.

"He consulted other doctors, other opinions, and we all made the decision to stop treatment. When he’s feeling really good, he can come back to work.

"The date for him to be back to training with the team was around the end of January, beginning of February, so let’s hope his feelings are better and we have him as soon as possible."