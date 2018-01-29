Arsenal New Boy Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Line for Tuesday Night Debut Against Swansea

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

New Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could make his Gunners debut on Tuesday, when the London side take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, per the  Independent.

The Armenian playmaker recently joined the Gunners from Manchester United as part of a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez and is expected to begin his new journey in the away match this week.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

On Friday, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger claimed that he hadn't decided if the player would play on Tuesday, or what position he would be deployed in, but had enough time to prepare.

“We can see straight away he is a great player, what we knew before we got him,” the Frenchman said. “After that we will know more about him after two-three days as we have some good days to prepare.

“We will know the best possible position for him and how to integrate him with the way we want to play. It does not look like there will be any problem.

“I haven't decided [if Mkhitaryan plays on Tuesday] yet. I will decide on Monday. He is available like everyone else.

“I think Mkhitaryan can play in all positions in midfield,” Arsene Wenger said on Friday. “In a box to box role, certainly not a defensive role or as a holding player, but all the other positions are not out of reach.

“Until now he has played in a wide role but he can certainly absorb that role in a kind of winger or playmaker. I don’t rule it out for him to become a box to box player.”

