Arsenal Rumours Intensify After 'Medical Reason' Leaves Aubameyang Unable to Testify at Court

The transfer saga in Arsenal's club-record move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken another twist after the Gabonese striker had to pass up testifying in court due to medical reasons.

The 28-year-old was supposed to appear in court on Monday and testify in a trial concerning the Borussia Dortmund bus attack that happened in April.

However, a doctors note was provided that said Aubameyang was "incompetent for trial due to [a] medical reason", with a lawyer involved in the court case, Alfons Becker, confirming that the striker was forced to stay at home with the flu.

Aubameyang was supposed to testify in the Dortmund bus attack trial this Monday morning, but #BVB's team doctor wrote a note that said he's "incompetent for trial due to medical reason". https://t.co/Lcam0ICBuV — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) January 29, 2018

Becker also confirmed that Aubameyang was still in Germany after being quizzed on his whereabouts by reporters. However, the lawyer then said that would be abstaining from answering any further questions about the Gabonese striker.

Latest reports surrounding Aubameyang's proposed move to Arsenal suggest that a deal will be confirmed this week, with the most optimistic of reports claiming a deal could be confirmed on Monday.

Lawyer Alfons Becker on court absence: “Aubameyang has a flu and he has to stay in bed.”

Reporter: Is he in Germany?

“Yes he is. But I don’t want to answer questions like this.”

More on #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) January 29, 2018

After returning to the Borussia Dortmund squad on Saturday to face SC Freiburg, where a late Jeremy Toljan strike salvaged a point for Peter Stöger's side, Aubameyang was met with a chorus of jeers and whistles everytime he touched the ball.





A banner was also held up by a section of the Dortmund crowd that read: "No player is bigger than the club."