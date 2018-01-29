Arsenal Rumours Intensify After 'Medical Reason' Leaves Aubameyang Unable to Testify at Court

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

The transfer saga in Arsenal's club-record move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken another twist after the Gabonese striker had to pass up testifying in court due to medical reasons.

The 28-year-old was supposed to appear in court on Monday and testify in a trial concerning the Borussia Dortmund bus attack that happened in April.

However, a doctors note was provided that said Aubameyang was "incompetent for trial due to [a] medical reason", with a lawyer involved in the court case, Alfons Becker, confirming that the striker was forced to stay at home with the flu.

Becker also confirmed that Aubameyang was still in Germany after being quizzed on his whereabouts by reporters. However, the lawyer then said that would be abstaining from answering any further questions about the Gabonese striker.

Latest reports surrounding Aubameyang's proposed move to Arsenal suggest that a deal will be confirmed this week, with the most optimistic of reports claiming a deal could be confirmed on Monday.

After returning to the Borussia Dortmund squad on Saturday to face SC Freiburg, where a late Jeremy Toljan strike salvaged a point for Peter Stöger's side, Aubameyang was met with a chorus of jeers and whistles everytime he touched the ball.


A banner was also held up by a section of the Dortmund crowd that read: "No player is bigger than the club."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters