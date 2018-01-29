'Barca or Nothing': Spain Defender Gerard Pique Vows to End Career With Catalan Giants

Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique has expressed a desire to remain at Camp Nou until he hangs up his boots.

The 30-year-old began his playing career with the Catalan side but spent four years at Manchester United before returning in 2008. He has since grown into one of Europe's premier centre-backs, having achieved quite a lot since his return to Spain.

On Monday, Pique signed a four-and-a-half-year deal to remain with the club until 2022 and insisted that he would have retired if he wasn't offered a new deal, as he doesn't see himself playing anywhere else.

“Barça is my home and I thank everyone who has made it possible to continue here,” the defender said during a press conference which was held to officially announce the contract renewal.

“I can only see myself in a Barça shirt. If I had not extended my contract then I would have stopped playing because I only play football because I play for Barça.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

“I hope to finish my career here. I am not interested in playing for another team. It’s Barça or nothing."

“It’s a special day, Gerard Piqué is an experienced player, a Barça fan from birth and let’s hope we can continue to keep winning trophies," club president Josep Bartomeu added. "The deal was an easy one."

The player has helped Barca win six La Liga titles in the last decade, and they're on course to win another this season. They currently hold an 11-point lead atop the standings in Spain's top flight, and also boast a 19-point advantage over fourth-placed Real Madrid.