Claude Puel Admits Leicester City Veteran Andy King Could Leave on Loan In Coming Days

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Long-serving Leicester player Andy King may leave the club on loan this window, Claude Puel has indicated.

It has proven to be an inconsistent but fine season for the Foxes as they currently sit seventh in the Premier League and above Burnley.

Leicester have grown in confidence in the last few months, and are hitting form again after a disappointing start to the season.

With four wins in their last six matches - and a draw at Stamford Bridge - Leicester look a force again and are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Welshman has been with Leicester for over eleven years - making him the longest-serving player at the King Power Stadium - but has been confined to a substitute role this season.

King has made just five Premier League starts and manager Claude Puel has not ruled out the 29-year-old leaving in the coming days (as quoted by Leicester Mercury).

"We will see with Andy. I appreciate him because he is professional and an example for the squad. He is an example for the team and we will see.

"We have a lot of players in his position and it is difficult to give him more game time, but we will see what happens at the end of the window."

Matty James, Vicente Iborra and Adrien Silva are just some of the players providing stiff competition in the centre of the park.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Moreover, Leicester face a fight to keep a hold of some of their stars, namely Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire.

"Perhaps for some players," Puel added, "without the game time, they would like to go and we will see if there are opportunities for them."

