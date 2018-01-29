Daniel Sturridge Closing in on Loan Move to Newcastle as Inter Play Down Move for Reds Striker

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Newcastle United are increasingly hopeful of completing a loan move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge until the end of the season, according to reports.

The Magpies are desperate for firepower up front after scoring just 22 league goals in the Premier League this season, with boss Rafa Benitez identifying the out-of-favour Reds striker as a potential solution to his goalscoring problems.

3-2 win... job well done 😎 👌🏾

A post shared by Daniel Sturridge - Dstudge (@danielsturridge) on

According to The Times, the club are in the final stages of negotiations with the Liverpool hierachy, with Newcastle expected to pay an upfront £1.5m loan fee for Sturridge, as well as covering his £120,000 wages for the remainder of the season.

Sturridge has been the subject of widespread interest across Europe, with a loan agreement with Serie A giants Inter already in place with the Reds. The 28-year old has stalled on making a decision though, fuelling speculation that he is not keen on a move to Italy.

Inter have seemingly played down speculation over Sturridge's potential arrival over the last 24 hours, with director of football Piero Auselio quoted by Calciomercato as saying; "Sturridge? He is still on our transfer shortlist, we have important players already but we we cancel nobody from the shortlist.”

(You may also be interested in Newcastle Set to Hijack Liverpool's Bid to Sign £17.5m-Rated Brazil Forward)


It is understood that Newcastle have now stepped to the head of the queue after failing to land Rafa Benitez's preferred target, Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen. The Danish international was the subject of two bids of £13m and £15m respectively last week, but both offers were rejected, with Benitez now moving on to other targets.


Sturridge's last appearance for the Reds came on December 6, when he came on as a substitute in the 7-0 mauling of Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters