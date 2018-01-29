Fulham Reject West Ham's £18m Bid for Playmaker Tom Cairney as Cottagers Refuse to Do Business

West Ham have had a bid of £18m knocked back, having attempted to move in on 27-year-old midfielder Tom Cairney, per Sky Sports.

This latest offer is believed to have followed an initial £15m bid for the player's services that came through last week. Sky are also reporting that the Irons have been warned to drop their pursuit as they're wasting their time and the Craven Cottage side wouldn't listen to an offer of £40m if it were tabled.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The player is said to be open to moving to West Ham this month, but Fulham are quite averse to letting him go and aren't considering a sale. They're also under very little obligation to sell, with the player having signed a new deal that runs until 2021, last summer.

Cairney joined the side from Blackburn for £3m back in 2015 and has been quite impressive since then. He has also been one of the most talked-about talents in the Championship in recent times.

Despite his desire to leave, the player and his representatives are already resigned to the fact that the club won't be selling.

West Brom are also understood to be interested in purchasing Cairney this month, but Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic was unable to provide any insight into a possible deal when he was last presented with questions.

"I don't have any information because I don't want to sell him," the manager said.

"I spoke yesterday (Friday) with him and he wasn't available for training. I tried to push him on the bench but he didn't feel comfortable for this role."