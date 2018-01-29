Galatasaray Set to Re-Ignited Interest In Marouane Fellaini if Badou Ndiaye Leaves

January 29, 2018

Turkish outfit Galatasaray could step up their interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini as the transfer window draws to a close.

According to Manchester Evening News, that could be contingent on whether or not Badou Ndiaye leaves the club this month.

DANIEL MIHAILESCU/GettyImages

Ndiaye is currently the subject of advanced negotiations with Stoke City, and there are still several other offers to consider, per Galatasaray. 


Sky Sports are reporting that the Turkish side are willing to let the player leave for the right price, but have changed their terms a few times during the negotiations. While Stoke want assurances over obtaining a work permit and international clearance for the player before committing and paying the reported £15m Galatasaray want.

A statement on the club's website confirmed that offers have been made for the player, who wasn't allowed to play during their 2-0 win over Osmanlispor on the weekend.

"Badou Ndiaye has received offers from clubs overseas," the statement read. "Badou has been removed from the squad set to face Osmanlispor as he is currently distracted from his on-field duties by the transfer talks."

Galatasaray are expected to firm up their interest in Fellaini if they lose Ndiaye, yet United boss Jose Mourinho has said that there's no way the Belgian will leave, even going as far as claiming that he is more likely to move to Turkey than see his player exit Old Trafford.


"It's easier for Galatasaray to get me then to get Marouane," Mourinho declared last year.

"If they need a manager, they can fire [Igor Tudor] and have a chance. But Marouane? Forget it. He is too important for me."

