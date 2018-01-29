Hull City Goalkeeper David Marshall Urges Jarrod Bowen to Stay After Youngster's FA Cup Heroics

Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall has urged teammate Jarrod Bowen to stay at the club following the youngster's heroic display in the Tigers' 2-1 FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Bowen scored and assisted as Hull advanced into the fifth round of the famous cup competition. The youngster has been in sensational form this season and is reportedly being scouted by a host of Premier League clubs including Everton and Burnley.

9️⃣0️⃣ | @HullCity 2 (Jarrod Bowen, Nouha Dicko) @NFFC 1 (Apostolos Vellios)



The Tigers deservedly book their place in the Fifth Round of the #EmiratesFACup after coming out on top in what was an entertaining tie at the KCOM Stadium #HULFOR pic.twitter.com/E0GYSi48g8 — Hull City (@HullCity) January 27, 2018

Speaking about Bowen, goalkeeper and club captain Marshall claimed that the youngster will get a move one day but urged the 21-year-old to remain at Hull for the time being, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"I am sure Jarrod will get a move but I don't think this is the right time for him. He's doing well, scoring goals and the rewards will come."

Amazing what playing your best player in their best position can do. @HullCity 2-up and it's been the Jarrod Bowen show. Scored one, made one and has been excellent. Sure to have impressed the 8 clubs tracking him. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) January 27, 2018

Marshall also had words for his manager Nigel Adkins and told the Hull boss not to answer his phone if any of the big clubs come calling for Bowen.

"Don't answer the phone! It doesn't surprise me that Jarrod has top clubs watching him. Let's hope we can get to Wednesday."

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place on Monday night, and Hull will be hoping to avoid one of the big boys in the next round as they look to reach the final of the competition for the second time in four years.