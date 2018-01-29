Juventus Eye Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha as Juan Cuadrado Replacement

Juventus are reportedly eyeing up Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, among others, as possible replacements for the injured Juan Cuadrado.

The Colombian has been on loan at Juventus from Chelsea since 2015, but picked up a groin injury before the turn of the year.

However, while the injury was initially believed to have been minor, it appears to be much more severe and surgery may be required to solve the issue.

Surgery may result in Cuadrado being sidelined for several months, and, as a result, Tuttosport report (via Calciomercato) Juventus are exploring contingency options.





It is claimed the Bianconeri are keeping tabs on Wilfried Zaha, André Schürrle, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Giacomo Bonaventura as replacements.





However, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has stated (via Corriere dello Sport) that he expects the squad to remain "as is", even if Cuadrado faces a lengthy injury lay-off.





Palace are unlikely to part ways with their talisman as relegation remains a possibility, though they are still aiming to recruit in the window.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Sky Italia claimed this week Juventus had contacted Atletico de Madrid for the Belgian winger, who has fallen out of favour.





Cuadrado has made fourteen Serie A appearances this season - scoring three goals and four assists - and the injury will come as a blow to the Italian champions who sit a point behind leaders Napoli.

The Old Lady's first leg in the Champions League against Spurs is only a fortnight away, with the Lilywhites enduring obscurity in the league.

Juventus may also have to make do without Paulo Dybala and Benedikt Höwedes as the injury bug continues to manifest in Turin.