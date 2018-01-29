Juventus Striker Gonzalo Higuain Blames Recent Barren Run In Front of Goal on Max Allegri's Tactics

Juventus' star talisman Gonzalo Higuain has made a sly dig at manager Massimiliano Allegri, after netting in his side's 2-0 victory at Chievo Verona on Saturday.

The Bianconeri continued their sensational form, with their latest league victory ensuring their unbeaten run - in all competitions - extended to an impressive 21 matches this term.

The Argentine international had failed to register a goal in six league appearances prior to Saturday; a new personal low for the former Napoli ace. Allegri has recently deployed his outfit in a 4-3-3 formation and it's safe to say Higuain isn't a fan, and doesn't see himself as a lone anchor-point up top.

The veteran striker revealed his reservations about his current role when speaking to La Stampa (via Calcio Mercato), and offered advice to the manager:

"When I play close to the goal I can score more goals," Higuain said.

"I always listen to what the manager tells me, but if I play as an attacking regista I lose energy I need to score goals."

All season I've been saying about strikers needing to be closer to goal in order to get rhythm and score. Higuaín also said the same and now Mister Allegri has also publicly agreed with this.



My view was on Dybala and Higuaín needing to play closer to goal. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) January 29, 2018

Although the manager obviously has the final say in match tactics, perhaps Allegri should take the player's comments on-board, with his other striking ace Paulo Dybala side-lined with a thigh injury.





Higuain has registered 13 goals and three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, but has had a number of dry spells this season.



