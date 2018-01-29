Juventus Striker Gonzalo Higuain Blames Recent Barren Run In Front of Goal on Max Allegri's Tactics

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Juventus' star talisman Gonzalo Higuain has made a sly dig at manager Massimiliano Allegri, after netting in his side's 2-0 victory at Chievo Verona on Saturday.

The Bianconeri continued their sensational form, with their latest league victory ensuring their unbeaten run - in all competitions - extended to an impressive 21 matches this term.

The Argentine international had failed to register a goal in six league appearances prior to Saturday; a new personal low for the former Napoli ace. Allegri has recently deployed his outfit in a 4-3-3 formation and it's safe to say Higuain isn't a fan, and doesn't see himself as a lone anchor-point up top.

FINAL: Pipita seals the points! 🙌 #ChievoJuve

A post shared by Juventus Football Club (@juventus) on

The veteran striker revealed his reservations about his current role when speaking to La Stampa (via Calcio Mercato), and offered advice to the manager: 

"When I play close to the goal I can score more goals," Higuain said.

"I always listen to what the manager tells me, but if I play as an attacking regista I lose energy I need to score goals."

Although the manager obviously has the final say in match tactics, perhaps Allegri should take the player's comments on-board, with his other striking ace Paulo Dybala side-lined with a thigh injury.


Higuain has registered 13 goals and three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, but has had a number of dry spells this season.


