Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp 'Needs Head Examining' Claims Notorious Player-Turned-Critic Joey Barton

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Notorious player-turned-critic Joey Barton is categorically not a fan of  Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and takes serious quarrel with the way the German conducts himself.

The ex-Burnley midfielder had criticised Klopp before a ball had even been kicked this season, branding him a "German cheerleader" back in August. So given the opportunity to let off some stream at Klopp's expense - after Liverpool's FA Cup defeat to West Brom on Saturday - Barton didn't hold back.

The 35-year-old scorned the manager's tactical setup and team attitude while speaking on talkSPORT and claimed:

"He needs his head examining. He has got no Plan B. He is so stubborn that if Plan A doesn't work, he just continues with Plan A."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"For me, (Virgil) van Dijk is a good player but if you had seen in him that defence on Saturday, he looked a shambles. You are guilty by association. You could put anyone in that back line.

"Positionally they are in the wrong spot, attitude-wise they are in the wrong spot. Ten opposition shots on target and nine goals... this is an alleged elite level manager and elite level coach.

"When Liverpool go forward and get it right, they can be mesmerising at times. But they will not win anything while they are defending the way they are. 


''They were shambolic against West Brom. The loss of Coutinho and the defensive vulnerabilities are making teams think this Liverpool side is a myth."

