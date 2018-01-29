Liverpool Fans Encourage the Club to Sign Riyad Mahrez Following Shock FA Cup Defeat to West Brom

The Liverpool faithful were left in shock this weekend as they crashed out of the FA Cup, losing to relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion. The Reds have had a somewhat interesting season which includes a range of inconsistent results.

Jurgen Klopp helped mastermind a 4-3 victory over Manchester City which put an end to their unbeaten run. However, Liverpool have also been subject to some underwhelming performances, losing to both Swansea and Burnley this month.

Upset and disappointed with their team's results, many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter (Football Fan Cast) and claimed that transfer target, Riyad Mahrez, may be the answer to their problems.

Here are just a few tweets that Liverpool fans have shared:

Sign Mahrez now! Sign him before it's too late! #LFC — Hims🤙🏽 (@Ik_Ediae) January 27, 2018

Sign mahrez. Lallana out until March and we have ox and Woodburn in the number 10 position — Dan (@Zorziah) January 27, 2018

Please Jürgen 😔 Just Sign Mahrez and save us from all these nightmares...



🙅🙅🙅🙅 https://t.co/xMWCZShg1t — ADÉ™👑 🇳🇬 (@_fiarad_) January 28, 2018

The Algerian winger has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium ever since the departure of Coutinho from Anfield. Although Mahrez is seen as a cheaper alternative to Thomas Lemar, the former PFA Player of the Year has been in stellar form this season.

Mahrez has contributed to eight goals and has provided seven assists this season with a Leicester shirt, helping guide the Foxes to 7th in the table.

However, a move to Anfield appears to be inevitable and the Liverpool faithful certainly approve of it.

There are now just two days until the transfer window slams shut. Therefore, Liverpool will need to act faster if they want to sign the former African Player of the Year.