Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has now scored more goals this season than Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, despite having played significantly fewer minutes.

The Blues forward's brace in Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle took his tally for the season to ten goals, one better than Lacazette.

The Frenchman has, unlike Batshuayi, been Arsenal's first choice striker, but has found the net a relatively underwhelming nine times since his £46.5m arrival from Lyon.

Michy Batshuayi the 33million pound flop has now scored more goals than 50million pound Lacazette this season 😗😗😗 pic.twitter.com/7HCx0gB2VB — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 28, 2018

It has been pointed out by Chelsea fans that a player labelled an expensive flop has so far surpassed the scoring total of a player who has not been so widely dismissed.

That perception, however, has likely been brought about by Batshuayi's lack of game time. Manager Antonio Conte still appears to be unconvinced by the Belgian international.

Certainly, Batshuayi's goals to game ration is superior to that of Lacazette. The former has made only ten starts in all competitions, while the latter has 23 to his name.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

But Lacazette boasts a more consistent record in the Premier League. He has scored nine goals in the top flight compared to Batshuayi's two, although again from considerably more appearances.





Despite some impressive performances when given opportunities, there remains speculation over Batshuayi's future at Stamford Bridge.

Conte revealed after Saturday's win that the decision to stay or go is in the hands of the player. “Loan? I don’t know what happens,” said the Italian coach - quoted by the Independent.

“But when you play Premier League, Champions League and then FA Cup, if we have three strikers it is the minimum. We have to see what happens in the market. It doesn’t mean Michy has to go on loan. We have a lot of competitions. Three strikers is the minimum.

"In this case, if the club decides to add another player, I don’t know if Michy wants to stay or go on loan, it will be the player’s decision not my decision."