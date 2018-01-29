Newcastle Increase Bid for Feyenoord Striker Nicolai Jorgensen

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

According to reports in The Times, Newcastle have upped their bid for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen.

After having their initial bid of £14m rejected with Feyenoord looking for closer to £20m, it is reported that Newcastle have come back with a bid of £15m for the 27-year-old. 

With the January transfer deadline slamming shut on Wednesday, Rafa Benitez is going all out to sign a striker to help them avoid relegation.

LARS MOELLER/GettyImages

The Danish international has scored nine goals in 19 appearances this season, over double the amount of any Newcastle player. Fans will hope that he would be able to replicate this for if he were to join the Tyneside club. 

After only joining the club in 2016 from Copenhagen, Feyenoord will not want to let their main goalscorer go but may be tempted as Newcastle up their offer. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The chance to play Premier League football will be exciting for the Dane and Feyenoord may struggle to hold onto him if this is the case. 

Newcastle fans will be apprehensive over this potential signing. It would break the club's transfer record and there is no guarantee that Jorgensen would adapt quickly to English football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters