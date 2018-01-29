Sam Allardyce Unwilling to Listen to Loan Offers for Everton Outcasts Davy Klaassen & Sandro Ramirez

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has rejected loan deals for Toffees duo Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez according to Times journalist Paul Joyce.

Since joining Everton in the summer, both Klaassen and Sandro have struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, and as a result, have found game time hard to come by.

Both were signings of Ronald Koeman before the Merseyside outfit opted to sack the Dutch manager, however, since the appointment of Allardyce, the duo have made only 3 appearances between them.

Despite seeing very little use for him, Allardyce does not wish to see Sandro leave, despite the Spanish forward asking Everton to allow him to leave in January,

With only a few days remaining in the winter transfer window, it remains to be seen whether or not Allardyce will sanction a deal for either Klaassen or Sandro, with Fenerbache interested in the former and Malaga keen on reuniting with the latter.

Perhaps Big Sam is concerned with his squad size as the season reaches its most crtiical point.