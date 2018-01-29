Swansea & Wolfsburg in Talks With Liverpool Over Move for Forgotten Man Lazar Markovic

You would be forgiven for forgetting that Serbian winger Lazar Markovic was still on the books at Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has been sent on three loan spells since he made his move to Anfield in 2014 and he has not made an appearance for the Reds in 2017/18.

Markovic's days out in the cold at Liverpool may finally be over as a number of clubs are said to be interested in singing the Serbian. While a proposed move could be another spell on loan, the BBC have stated that permanent deals are being discussed.

FOOTBALL: Swansea City & Wolfsburg are in talks with #LFC to sign Lazar #Markovic. Permanent and loan deals are being discussed for the player who hasn’t appeared for the Reds this season. pic.twitter.com/yAvFV5JL0L — BBC Merseyside Sport (@bbcmerseysport) January 29, 2018

BBC Merseyside claim that Swansea City and Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are two clubs currently in talks with Liverpool over a proposed move for Markovic. Previously, West Brom and Russian side Spartak Moscow have expressed interest in the winger.

A lot was made of Markovic's arrival at Liverpool in July 2014 when he signed from Benfica for £20m. Tipped as a rising star with bags of potential, many were excited for what Markovic could bring to Liverpool. However, since his first season with the Reds, Markovic has been shipped out on loan to Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, and Hull City.

Just a reminder that Lazar Markovic and Adam Bogdan still play for Liverpool Football Club. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 24, 2018

Liverpool look to be trying to offload some of the dead weight in their squad. Similarly out of favour, Daniel Sturridge looks set to be loaned out at some point in the January window, with Newcastle United emerging as his likely destination.

Liverpool recently crashed out of the FA Cup with a surprise defeat to West Brom. The Reds are currently fourth place in the Premier League table and they will face Huddersfield Town in their next fixture.