Swansea & Wolfsburg in Talks With Liverpool Over Move for Forgotten Man Lazar Markovic

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

You would be forgiven for forgetting that Serbian winger Lazar Markovic was still on the books at Liverpool. 

The 23-year-old has been sent on three loan spells since he made his move to Anfield in 2014 and he has not made an appearance for the Reds in 2017/18.

Markovic's days out in the cold at Liverpool may finally be over as a number of clubs are said to be interested in singing the Serbian. While a proposed move could be another spell on loan, the BBC have stated that permanent deals are being discussed. 

BBC Merseyside claim that Swansea City and Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are two clubs currently in talks with Liverpool over a proposed move for Markovic. Previously, West Brom and Russian side Spartak Moscow have expressed interest in the winger.

A lot was made of Markovic's arrival at Liverpool in July 2014 when he signed from Benfica for £20m. Tipped as a rising star with bags of potential, many were excited for what Markovic could bring to Liverpool. However, since his first season with the Reds, Markovic has been shipped out on loan to Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, and Hull City. 

Liverpool look to be trying to offload some of the dead weight in their squad. Similarly out of favour, Daniel Sturridge looks set to be loaned out at some point in the January window, with Newcastle United emerging as his likely destination.

Liverpool recently crashed out of the FA Cup with a surprise defeat to West Brom. The Reds are currently fourth place in the Premier League table and they will face Huddersfield Town in their next fixture. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters