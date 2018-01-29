Tottenham Optimistic of Finalising £25m Move for PSG Winger Lucas Moura Before Window Closes

Tottenham Hotspur remain hopeful of completing a deal worth around £25m for PSG winger Lucas Moura before Wednesday's transfer deadline, according to reports.

Spurs are yet to finalise a fee with the Ligue 1 club, who according to the Evening Standard, are reportedly to be asking for around £26.5m for the Brazilian winger. Chairman Daniel Levy is believed to have pitched an initial sum of around £22m however, with incentive based bonus payment making up the remainder of the fee.

Moura has made just six substitute appearances this season for the French champions following the arrivals last summer of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, with the Parisians keen to tie up a deal in order to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

The 25-year old is believed to have been in London this week meeting both Levy, and manager Mauricio Pochettino, with a tour of the club's training base already completed.

He is believed to be earning around £75,000 per week at Paris Saint-Germain, and any deal is likely to fit nicely into Spurs' carefully budgeted wage structure. The north London club will have to apply for a work permit for the Brazilian though, with Moura having represented his country on 36 occasions.

It is understood that even if Moura joins before the end of the window, Spurs will retain their interest in Bordeaux winger Malcom.

Any move for the 20-year old may have to be shelved until the summer though, after club president Stephane Martin strongly rebuked any suggestion that his prized asset would be allowed to leave in January.