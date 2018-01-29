Tottenham Optimistic of Finalising £25m Move for PSG Winger Lucas Moura Before Window Closes

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur remain hopeful of completing a deal worth around £25m for PSG winger Lucas Moura before Wednesday's transfer deadline, according to reports.

Spurs are yet to finalise a fee with the Ligue 1 club, who according to the Evening Standard, are reportedly to be asking for around £26.5m for the Brazilian winger. Chairman Daniel Levy is believed to have pitched an initial sum of around £22m however, with incentive based bonus payment making up the remainder of the fee.

Moura has made just six substitute appearances this season for the French champions following the arrivals last summer of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, with the Parisians keen to tie up a deal in order to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

The 25-year old is believed to have been in London this week meeting both Levy, and manager Mauricio Pochettino, with a tour of the club's training base already completed.

Bien joué Donatello, bien joué les gars! Allez PARIS!

A post shared by Lucas Moura (@lucasmoura7) on

He is believed to be earning around £75,000 per week at Paris Saint-Germain, and any deal is likely to fit nicely into Spurs' carefully budgeted wage structure. The north London club will have to apply for a work permit for the Brazilian though, with Moura having represented his country on 36 occasions.

It is understood that even if Moura joins before the end of the window, Spurs will retain their interest in Bordeaux winger Malcom.

Any move for the 20-year old may have to be shelved until the summer though, after club president Stephane Martin strongly rebuked any suggestion that his prized asset would be allowed to leave in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters