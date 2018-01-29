VIDEO: Arsenal & Tottenham Target Malcom Wins Penalty With Embarrassing Dive Against Lyon

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Bordeaux winger Malcom has been one of the most highly sought after names of the January transfer window. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham were said to be leading the chase to sign the 20-year-old Brazilian, who has been valued at up to £45m. 

But some Arsenal and Spurs fans may have been put off of signing Malcom after noticing what the winger did during a match against Lyon in Ligue 1. 

Bordeaux were 1-0 up against Lyon after 25 minutes, before Malcom won a penalty for an obvious dive in the penalty area: 

Arsenal have apparently cooled their interest in Malcom after completing the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and agreeing at £55.4m club record fee for Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After this horrendous dive, Arsenal fans may be happy that the club are no longer interested in the player. This season, the FA introduced retrospective two-match bans for players found guilty of diving or feigning injury. 

Meanwhile, Tottenham fans seem to find the funnier side of Malcom's dive by saying that he would fit right in at Spurs alongside Dele Alli, who has been caught diving a few times in his career:

Malcom has eight goals and five assists in Ligue 1 this season, and could be a welcome addition to any Premier League side. And at only 20-years-old, the Brazilian looks like one for the future. 

Tottenham have also turned their attention to another Brazilian winger, Lucas Moura of Paris Saint-Germain. Lucas is yet to make a start for PSG this season, and could be available for around £23m. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters