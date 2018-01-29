VIDEO: Arsenal & Tottenham Target Malcom Wins Penalty With Embarrassing Dive Against Lyon

Bordeaux winger Malcom has been one of the most highly sought after names of the January transfer window. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham were said to be leading the chase to sign the 20-year-old Brazilian, who has been valued at up to £45m.

But some Arsenal and Spurs fans may have been put off of signing Malcom after noticing what the winger did during a match against Lyon in Ligue 1.

Bordeaux were 1-0 up against Lyon after 25 minutes, before Malcom won a penalty for an obvious dive in the penalty area:

Oh dear, Malcom 🙈



The highly sought-after Brazilian won & scored a penalty for Bordeaux... but look at how he did it. pic.twitter.com/wlMraOhG7y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 28, 2018

Arsenal have apparently cooled their interest in Malcom after completing the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and agreeing at £55.4m club record fee for Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After this horrendous dive, Arsenal fans may be happy that the club are no longer interested in the player. This season, the FA introduced retrospective two-match bans for players found guilty of diving or feigning injury.

Meanwhile, Tottenham fans seem to find the funnier side of Malcom's dive by saying that he would fit right in at Spurs alongside Dele Alli, who has been caught diving a few times in his career:

Just what we need at Spurs. Would fit in well with Alli lol — Zia Khushnud (@21AK) January 28, 2018

Lol sign him up lads. > Dele already — Daniel 💉💉💉 (@SupremeSon_) January 28, 2018

Hahaha him and Alli in the same squad.. Everyone is going to hate us 😂 — FreddieWho? (@FredericLR) January 28, 2018

Malcom has eight goals and five assists in Ligue 1 this season, and could be a welcome addition to any Premier League side. And at only 20-years-old, the Brazilian looks like one for the future.

Tottenham have also turned their attention to another Brazilian winger, Lucas Moura of Paris Saint-Germain. Lucas is yet to make a start for PSG this season, and could be available for around £23m.