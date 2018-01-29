West Brom Jump the Queue to Lead Chase for Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge

West Bromwich Albion have become the latest team to join the race for Liverpool spare part Daniel Sturridge, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has consistently struggled to impress Reds boss Jurgen Klopp since the German took charge back in October 2015, with both injury and the 50-year-old's style of play hampering the Englishman's opportunities.

It is thought that the once so highly coveted striker is keen to record regular game time in order to stake his claim for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the World Cup this summer, and it appears leaving Anfield is the only way to do so.

#lfc striker Daniel Sturridge set for medical at West Brom later today. Loan to end of the season.. #wba — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 29, 2018

Recent reports have suggested that alongside interest from the continent, former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is keen to bring Sturridge to Newcastle United on a short-term loan deal until the end of the season, but it seems the Magpies are not the only Premier League side now showing interest.

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, West Brom have now also entered the race for the out of sorts talisman, in the hope he can provide some much needed impact in the goals department as they continue to battle for their top-flight survival.

West Bromwich Albion also trying to sign Daniel Sturridge. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 29, 2018

The Baggies currently find themselves joint bottom of the league, alongside Swansea City on 20 points, and a win from safety.

However, it is no surprise to see the Midlands side in such danger when taking into account how lacklustre they have been in front of goal this campaign, with Alan Pardew's side netting the third least out of anyone so far this term.

Even though Sturridge has not been able to record regular game time, the two converted chances to his name this season would rank him joint-third in West Brom's goalscoring charts alongside centre-back Jonny Evans.