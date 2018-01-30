Chelsea Star Willian Sets His Sights on Watford Game as He Nears Full Recovery From Injury

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Chelsea winger Willian is eyeing a return to action against Watford at the weekend, after picking up a rare injury against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

The Brazilian sustained a slight hamstring strain against the Gunners during the 2-1 defeat at the Emirates, and annoyingly for the player, that meant he was unavailable to feature against Newcastle in the FA Cup on Sunday, bringing to an end a personal streak of 50 consecutive appearances.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Although not really a regular starter, Willian had played in 68 out of 69 matches for the Blues dating back to the middle of last season - he's now set for a short spell on the sidelines, but is already targeting a return against Watford next Monday.

Should he make it, he'll have only missed three games which isn't too bad allthings considered for the 29-year-old.

He said, as quoted by ESPN Brasil on Monday: "[Today] I will start taking some light and specific training on the field, as part of this transition [to get back to the fold]. The idea is that I will be out of Wednesday’s game, against Bournemouth, but I will be able to return against Watford [next week]."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder has been an important squad player once again for Chelsea this season, making 24 appearances in the Premier League - 12 from the start and 12 from the bench.

 

He has four goals and six assists to his name thus far, but will be forced to watch from the stands as his teammates attempt to beat Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

