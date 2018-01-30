Dortmund Sign Barcelona Youngster & 'Agree Personal Terms' With Chelsea Forward

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have signed 17-year-old Spaniard Sergio Gomez from Barcelona, with just over one day left to go in the transfer window.

The Barca youth star flew to Germany on Tuesday to complete the deal, after his €3m clause was activated by the Bundesliga side.

A statement on Dortmund's website reads: "The eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund have signed 17-year-old young Spanish international Sergio Gómez from FC Barcelona and have handed him a long-term contract. BVB benefits from a fixed transfer fee."

Gomez caught the eye of BVB scouts with his performances during the Under-17 World Cup in India last year. He scored four goals in the tournament, picking up the Silver Ball award and was only second to Manchester City's Phil Foden in terms of scoring.

"Sergio Gómez is undoubtedly one of the strongest players in his class worldwide," BVB sporting director Michael Zorc said. 

"We have been interested in him for some time now and we are happy that he has decided to go to Borussia Dortmund despite the offers from many European top clubs. Sergio will be training directly with the pros and collecting match practice in our U19 by the summer."

Meanwhile, the German outfit are said to be on the verge of signing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on loan. 


Kicker report that BVB will pay a loan fee of €1.5m, having already agreed personal terms with the Belgian forward, who is believed to be on his way to Germany. The Blues will, in turn, sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal for £18m, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heads to Arsenal for €64.5m.


