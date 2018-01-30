Henrikh Mkhitaryan Expresses Excitement Over the Notion of Playing 'Attacking Football' at Arsenal

New Arsenal signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed he is relishing the propsect of playing attacking football at the Emirates Stadium.

The Armenian is yet to take to the field for his new club following the sensational swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United, but is in line to make his debut on Tuesday night against the Premier League's bottom club Swansea.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Having started just one game in the last two months of his United career, it is perhaps understandable that Mkhitaryan is itching to play, and the 29-year-old can't wait to get started under Arsene Wenger.

He told Arsenal Player, as quoted by the Mail. "Of course it's very important to have respect from your manager. I know that he's demanding and he likes his players to explore. He was one of the [reasons] to join Arsenal as well because everyone knows he's a great manager.

"I've known him for a long time and of course it was not very difficult to make this decision to come to Arsenal, because I think the way that Arsenal play [make] it a dream for every player to come here and play offensive football."

The former Borussia Dortmund star was largely disappointing under Jose Mourinho during his time at Old Trafford, but showed flashes of his brilliance in the EFL Cup and the Europa League - two competitions the club ended up winning in 2017.

Meanwhile Mkhitaryan may well be about to welcome former teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates, with the latest reports suggesting a £60m move is close.

