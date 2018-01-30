Liverpool Hopes of Late Thomas Lemar Deal Dashed as Monaco Make Stance Clear

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Liverpool are virtually certain not to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar before the transfer deadline on Wednesday night after the French champions declared the player is '100%' staying put, with Jurgen Klopp earlier stating that Philippe Coutinho will not be replaced this month.


Lemar, who is thought to have rejected a £90m move to Arsenal last summer because he preferred Liverpool, was suggested to be the Reds' idea of a replacement for Coutinho following the Brazilian's €160m switch to Barcelona at the start of the month.

Any hope there was of luring him to Anfield has, however, been dashed after Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told French broadcaster RMC in no uncertain terms that Lemar will not be sold before the summer at the very earliest.

Asked if he could '100% guarantee' that Lemar will stay at Monaco until at the least the end of the season, Vasilyev replied, "Yes".

"[If Liverpool or Arsenal come with a big offer] it is irrelevant," he added. "We will say no because the objectives are clear. Without important players like Lemar, we will not succeed."

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Arsenal had also been linked with the French international again, although the existing arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the expected arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubmeyang ended any realistic chance of the Gunners seriously resurrecting their previous interest.

Earlier in the day, Klopp had declared that the Coutinho will not be immediately reinvested. Instead, the manager, who added Virgil van Dijk to the defensive ranks as the window opened on 1st January, will look within to fill the void.

"Philippe Coutinho is not going to be replaced in this transfer window. It's about using our own tools, players and tactics," he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"The solution is not out there on the transfer market at the moment. We always have open eyes but we really think we have to use our players. In the long-term, we will do a lot, in the short-term, I don't think so."

(You may also be interested in 'Jurgen Klopp Challenges Players to Prove Themselves After Back-to-Back Humiliations')

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters