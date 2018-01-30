Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane is set to miss six weeks of action after scans revealed damage to ligaments in his ankle.

The German international was the victim of a horrendous tackle from Cardiff City's Joe Bennett during Sunday's FA Cup clash, and is extremely fortunate not to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

"Manchester City can confirm that winger Leroy Sane sustained ankle ligament damage during the FA Cup win over Cardiff," City confirmed in a statement on Monday.

"Sane has since undergone scans that confirm the 22-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines - although no timeline has yet been set for his return."

On Tuesday, however, the team posted a tweet announcing that Sane could be out for up to six weeks.

This comes as a huge blow to the Premier League leaders as Sane has contributed immensely this season, scoring 11 goals and assisting 12 more so far.

They will hope to have him back at the soonest but should be able to cope with his absence, especially given their 12 point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

The attacker is likely to miss both upcoming legs against Basel in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, however.