Monaco VP Vadim Vasilyev Claims PSG Wonderkid Kylian Mbappe Snubbed Real Madrid in the Summer

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Monaco's vice president Vadim Vasilyev has claimed that 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe rejected an offer to join Real Madrid from Monaco in the summer, despite Los Blancos matching Paris Saint-Germain's offer for the French superstar.

All eyes were on the striking prodigy last season as he tore through teams in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and it looked a formality that he would join a star studded outfit at the Bernabeu, as Zinedine Zidane's newest galactico.

However, PSG swooped and secured the player on loan with a view to buy next season for £166m. Real Madrid have since had a turbulent term and are currently placed a seemingly insurmountable 19 points behind rivals Barcelona.

Vardim Vasilyev claims that Mbappe wished to join PSG over the 12-time European champions as he felt he would get more game time at the Parc des Princes, despite being a huge admirer of Los Blancos.

"Real Madrid offered the same amount as the PSG," Vasilyev said on the Duga program, directed by former French international Christian Dugarry on Radio Montecarlo (via Marca).

"I have always been clear and I won't hide it, but I don't like strengthening a direct competitor... I wouldn't have done it, but I respected Kylian and his family's wishes."

Mbappe's league leaders square off against the defending champions; in the first round of Champions League knockouts in February in a mouthwatering clash at the Bernabeu.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters