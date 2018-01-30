No Match for Mahrez: Leicester City Boss Admits You Can't Compare Fousseni Diabate With Riyad Mahrez

Youngster Fousseni Diabate had a game to remember this past weekend, when he scored twice in a 5-1 demolition job of Peterborough United in the FA Cup.



The young winger gave Leicester boss Claude Puel some food for thought after a more than impressive performance filling in for the absent Riyad Mahrez.



The new signing joined Puel's Leicester outfit from French second-tier side Gazelec Ajaccio this month for an undisclosed fee.



Fousseni Diabaté's game by numbers vs. Peterborough:



32 (91%) passes completed

5 shots

3 shots on target

2 chances created

2 take-ons completed

2 goals



Strong performance. pic.twitter.com/2OVKBREbJ1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2018

Nevertheless even after a very strong performance Saturday, Puel has admitted the forward has a long way to go to emulate the success of fellow team-mate Riyad Mahrez at the King Power Stadium.



Speaking to the Leicester Mercury via Goal Puel suggested the two cannot be compared just yet. He said: "Riyad is a great player and we cannot make a comparison between them."



Furthermore, the French boss stated "Riyad is an experienced player, consistent and with quality. He knows on the pitch when to run with the ball or pass. All of this takes time. Diabate is just at the beginning."



Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez set to hand in transfer request to force through move to Manchester City. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/zSTQTN3PXw — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 30, 2018

Puel, however, admitted Diabate's performance on Saturday was very promising: "He needs to get to know the Premier League and get to another level, but his performance on the pitch on Saturday, of course, was encouraging."



It will be interesting to see whether or not Puel will give Diabate a push in the first team after a scintillating debut for the Foxes.



Leicester fan's, however, may have a lot to look forward to in the future from the Mali international if he can put in performances like he did on Saturday, week in, week out.

