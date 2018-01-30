No Match for Mahrez: Leicester City Boss Admits You Can't Compare Fousseni Diabate With Riyad Mahrez

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Youngster Fousseni Diabate had a game to remember this past weekend, when he scored twice in a 5-1 demolition job of Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

The young winger gave Leicester boss Claude Puel some food for thought after a more than impressive performance filling in for the absent Riyad Mahrez.

The new signing joined Puel's Leicester outfit from French second-tier side Gazelec Ajaccio this month for an undisclosed fee.

Nevertheless even after a very strong performance Saturday, Puel has admitted the forward has a long way to go to emulate the success of fellow team-mate Riyad Mahrez at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking to the Leicester Mercury via Goal Puel suggested the two cannot be compared just yet. He said: "Riyad is a great player and we cannot make a comparison between them."

Furthermore, the French boss stated "Riyad is an experienced player, consistent and with quality. He knows on the pitch when to run with the ball or pass. All of this takes time. Diabate is just at the beginning."

Puel, however, admitted Diabate's performance on Saturday was very promising: "He needs to get to know the Premier League and get to another level, but his performance on the pitch on Saturday, of course, was encouraging."

It will be interesting to see whether or not Puel will give Diabate a push in the first team after a scintillating debut for the Foxes. 

Leicester fan's, however, may have a lot to look forward to in the future from the Mali international if he can put in performances like he did on Saturday, week in, week out. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters