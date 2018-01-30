Reports: Man City to Make Deadline Push for Leicester Star Mahrez With Sane Hurt

Manchester City is splurging late in the transfer window, and it may not be done splashing the cash just yet.

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Premier League leaders Manchester City have tabled a late bid for Leicester City's Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, according to Goal and other sources.

On Tuesday, the club announced that Leroy Sane will be sidelined for up to six weeks with an ankle injury after having gotten on the end of Joe Bennett's horror tackle during their 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory against Cardiff City on the weekend.

The German's absence is believed to have forced City boss Pep Guardiola back into the transfer market, despite the Spaniard claiming that there was only a 1% chance of the club bringing anyone else in.

City completed a €65m move for Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, but if Goal are to be believed, they're also after the Foxes' attacker, who is also reported as being a €68m target for Guardiola by France Football.

The report also claims that City officials aren't very confident as it relates to sealing a deal for Mahrez, but they reckon that the player could force Leicester into selling.

The Algerian has been wanting to leave the King Power Stadium to play for a top club for some time now, and it is believed that he will have discussions with his bosses at Leicester and request that they let him move to City.

It's very unlikely that Leicester will bend this time around, having stood their ground on previous occasions. And they will be encouraged by the fact that the player has never sulked or dropped his standards on the pitch in spite of his desire to leave.

City, meanwhile, are facing quite a battle in the wake of Sane's injury, with the German being a big contributor this term. So it could turn out to be a very intriguing deadline day for the Etihad side.

