Riyad Mahrez has handed in a transfer request as he tries to push through a late move away from Leicester City to Manchester City before deadline day, according to Sky Sports.

The 2016 PFA Player of the Year winner was named as a target for Premier League leaders Manchester City earlier on Tuesday, following the injury to Leroy Sane and failure to land previous attacking target Alexis Sanchez.

After the club announcement that Sane will be sidelined for up to six weeks with an ankle injury sustained during the Citizens' 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Cardiff City, the league leaders have stepped up their search for reinforcements.

However, whether Mahrez's apparent desire to move to Manchester will persuade Leicester to sell remains to be seen, with many reports prior to news of the transfer request suggesting the Foxes are in no mood to do business.

Sky Sports claim that City have already made two bids - with the latter in excess of £50m - for Mahrez, but reports including the Telegraph claim that Leicester are likely to dismiss bids under £90m for the 26-year-old Algeria international.

The Telegraph claims that Leicester’s owners feel no pressure to cave in to Mahrez’s latest request to leave, while the huge money deals of the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk have only strengthened their hand in terms of valuation.

Earlier on Tuesday, City completed a club-record €65m move for Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao while Pep Guardiola hinted that his club were unlikely to do more business before Wednesday night's deadline.