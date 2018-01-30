Spurs Apply to Make New Stadium Biggest Club Venue in London as Development Continues

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have made an application to Haringey Council to increase the capacity at their new stadium to 62,000, the club announced on Monday. 

The new state-of-the-art stadium is set to be the largest club football club stadium in the London and second only to Manchester United's Old Trafford in terms of Premier League capacities. 

Spurs are currently playing their home games at the 90,000 seater Wembley but, despite recent rumours, are on track to move into their yet unnamed new stadium in August. 

"The Club has applied to Haringey Council to increase the capacity at our new stadium up to 62,000," the club announced via Twitter. 

"We shall provide an update on this application as soon as we have further information."

The North London club played their last game at White Hart Lane last May in a 2-1 win over Manchester United. Almost immediately, the iconic stadium was demolished so that work could continue on their new home - which will be able to seat 24,000 more fans. 

The new stadium will also play host to the NFL after a 10-year-deal was agreed. The debut game will be between the Oakland Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks which is pencilled in for the 14th of October. 

Spurs Chairman, Daniel Levy, recently outlined his aim for the project: "Our vision was always to deliver far more than a stadium, we have looked to create a new sport and leisure destination and to start real place change in Tottenham - an area about which we are passionate," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He has also confirmed that the stadium will be finished on time, saying, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "I am very confident, and I wouldn't be sitting here today otherwise, saying that the season we are about to enter in August, we will be playing our games here from the start of next season,"

The North London club previously increased the capacity of their new home to 61,599 last May. The current application, if approved, will see the capacity rise by a further 441 seats - leaving a total capacity of 62,000. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters