Watford Linked With Anderlecht Talent Dodi Lukebakio as Transfer Deadline Approaches

Watford are reportedly interested in 20-year-old Anderlecht midfielder Dodi Lukebakio as the January transfer window draws to a close.





The Hornets secured a loan move for Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu earlier this week, but are apparently also looking at adding attacking midfielder/winger Lukebakio to their ranks as well. The source of information is HLN journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen.

Meanwhile: Watford are interested in Dodi Lukebakio, Congolese attacking midfielder from Anderlecht, and currently loan to Charleroi. (@PJCalcoen) #watfordfc #hornets pic.twitter.com/wAc96fqHAj — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) January 30, 2018

Lukebakio was just 18 years of age when he made his senior debut for Anderlecht in October 2015, a late substitute for Youri Tielemans in a Belgian league match against Club Brugge.

He ultimately played 18 first-team games that season, before joining Toulouse in France on loan for the 2016/17. Lukebakio has since returned to Belgium and is currently on loan at Charleroi, featuring in all but five of the club's league games this season and starting 15 of them.

Lukebakio is Belgian born to Congolese parents and has already represented DR Congo at senior international level. His only appearance to date was a friendly and so he also remains eligible to represent Belgium, for whom he has since played five times at Under-21 level.

If Watford can complete a deal in time, it remains to be seen what their intentions with Lukebakio would be for the remainder of the season. For example, when Abdoulaye Doucoure joined the club midway through the 2015/16 campaign, he was immediately loaned out to Granada.

20-year-old Richarlison, on the other hand, was an instant starter after he arrived in July.