West Brom Reject Loan Offer From Derby County for James McClean

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

West Brom have rejected Derby County's offer to take winger James McClean on loan for the rest of the season, per  Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international was a chief target for Rams manager Gary Rowett, who is intent on adding a winger to his squad this month. But Alan Pardew is said to value McClean and isn't willing to let him go, especially now that the Baggies are facing a relegation battle.

Sky also claim that prior reports of Derby making a £6m bid are not at all accurate.


The tough-tackling attacker has made five starts since Pardew took over as manager, having made 23 appearances in total this season, 15 of them as a substitute. He was absent during the Baggies' sensational 3-2 FA Cup win over Liverpool on the weekend as he was down with the flu, but is expected to play regularly under Pardew for the rest of the campaign.

McClean now looks set to remain at the Hawthorns this season, and his presence could be quite beneficial to the side. The player recently trolled a fan on Twitter after he offered to drive him (McClean) to Derby if the transfer went through.


"No you are grand I have range rover, a BMW i8 and a Mercedes, can drive myself," the 28-year-old replied following the suggestion.

West Brom, meanwhile, appear to have taken a huge stride after signing Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan. The England international is one of the best scorers around when he's on his game, and if they can keep hip fit, West Brom could have quite the player on their hands.

