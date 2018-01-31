Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Expects More Transfer Business Before the Deadline

The merry-go-round at the Emirates shows no signs of slowing down, as Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that there could still well be more transfer activity to follow at the club.

The Gunners have been uncharacteristically very animated in this January window, with high-profile players both leaving and coming, with more business to be done before the deadline expires on Wednesday evening.

It was confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had completed his move to Arsenal in a club-record move, joining up with his former Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who signed a week earlier as a part-exchange deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez.

However, there could be more transfer activity to occur for Arsenal fans, as Wenger seeks to find a suitable defensive signing to sure up his leaky defence. West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans was strongly linked with a move to the Emirates, though reports emanating from Sky Sports suggest that the Northern Irishman won't be leaving this window.

Arsenal will also be expected to be busy on the departures front, as the club prepares to offload deadwood, as well as send promising youngsters out on loan for more certainty on game time.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The future of Olivier Giroud at Arsenal still hangs in doubt, as it was deemed that the signing of Aubameyang was somewhat dependant on Giroud joining Chelsea, in turn paving the way for Michy Batshuayi to join Dortmund. However, both Arsenal and Chelsea are yet to come to a deal, as Giroud came off the bench in Tuesday night's defeat at Swansea.

Elsewhere, it has been reported that out-of-favour fullback Mathieu Debuchy could be heading to France before the deadline expires, as discussions between Arsenal and St Etienne are ongoing.

The potential arrival of a more experienced defender could dispel any chances of Rob Holding returning to the forefront of the first team, prompting a loan move for the 22-year-old.

Other notable potential departures include Chuba Akpom, who has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, and Krystian Bielik. Both departures rest solely on if a suitable offer comes in for the pair.