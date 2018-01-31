Baggies Striker Joins Leeds United on Long-Term Contract After Impressive League 1 Loan

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Tyler Roberts ended his long affiliation with West Brom on deadline day by putting pen to paper on a long-term contract at Elland Road, Leeds United have confirmed.

The 19-year-old striker spent the first half of the season on loan with League 1 side Walsall, scoring five goals and registering four assists during his brief stint with the Saddlers.

Roberts, who has joined Leeds for an undisclosed fee, has signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the West Yorkshire club.

The youngster has spent most of his short career working through the ranks at West Brom whilst simultaneously staring for the Welsh U17, U19 and U21 sides.

Prior to his spell at the Bescot Stadium earlier this season, Roberts had stints with Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town where he was directly involved in nine goals. 

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Roberts becomes the fifth addition to the Leeds United squad during the January transfer window, joining the likes of Adam Forshaw, Laurens De Bock, Aapo Halme and Yosuke Ideguchi at the club.

The latter of Leeds' four other January signings, Japanese international Ideguchi, was immediately sent out on loan to gain first-team experience in Europe, completing a short-term loan with Cultural Leonesa in the Spanish second division.

