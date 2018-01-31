How to Watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Live Stream, Game Time

How to watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 31.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 31, 2018

Chelsea will host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League match on Wednesday. 

The Blues are coming off a FA Cup win over Newcastle. Chelsea sits in third in the Premier League tables with 50 points in 24 games.  

Bournemouth is coming a 1–1 draw to West Ham.

Chelsea has won the last five matches between the two, and Bournemouth has only beaten Chelsea twice in their history.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

