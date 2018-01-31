Chelsea will host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Blues are coming off a FA Cup win over Newcastle. Chelsea sits in third in the Premier League tables with 50 points in 24 games.

Bournemouth is coming a 1–1 draw to West Ham.

Chelsea has won the last five matches between the two, and Bournemouth has only beaten Chelsea twice in their history.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV.