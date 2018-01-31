DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Chelsea Sign Giroud, Arsenal Sign Aubameyang, Spurs Sign Lucas Moura

Transfer Deadline Day, live! Late signings galore, drama, intrigue, Andre Ayew, the Brazilian Theo Walcott and SO MUCH MORE!

Chris Deeley - @ThatChris1209 if you're into that - here to take you all the way through until the early hours of Thursday morning, after Jude spent the last six hours smashing out the day's early deals ALL OVER HERE and Scott took the morning HERE.

18:32 - DONE DEAL!

Tottenham have signed Lucas Moura! And they've done it with a handshake montage! And Serge Aurier and Son Heung-min are involved!

More details, contract length and all, when Spurs release them. But we believe it's a deal worth around £25m.

18:23 - DONE DEAL!

MATHIEU DEBUCHY IS FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

18:19 - FEELING A MCBURNING SENSATION

Looks like Chris Coleman will be getting a little help from south Wales at the Stadium of Light, Oli McBurnie looking at a move to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have pipped Rangers to the signing of Swansea striker @oli_mcburnie. Sunderland with a youthful strike force for the remainder of the season. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 31, 2018

18:15 - LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOO

Right, where were we? Oh yeah.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal's new number 14



Riyad Mahrez isn't going anywhere

The world's most handsome man now plays for Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi will be doing Twitter banters from Dortmund until the summer

