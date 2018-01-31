Former Chelsea Boss Claims Carlo Ancelotti Thinks Harry Kane Is One of the Best Strikers in Europe

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that Harry Kane is 'one of the best strikers in Europe', and claimed the Tottenham Hotspur man is in the same class as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane - who holds the record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year - has scored 129 goals in 125 games for Tottenham Hotspur, meaning he has the highest goals/minute ratio of any English player who has scored more than 20 goals in the Premier League.

Ancelotti was giving an interview to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), and discussed the chances Juventus - another one of his former sides - have of progressing in the Champions League.

"It won’t be easy for them against Tottenham though. Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in Europe, along with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappé," said Ancelotti.

145.1 - Of English players to score at least 20 Premier League goals, only Harry Kane (111.9) has a better mins/goal ratio than Daniel Sturridge (145.1). Moves. pic.twitter.com/XGXgkrc4b1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2018

Ancelotti, who has also managed Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, was also complimentary of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“In terms of their play, I think Manchester City are the most beautiful to watch and the best equipped for the final victory," said Ancelotti.

“We know the Champions League well though, what you say today can be proved wrong tomorrow. It’s a competition where the details are so important that you just need one injury the day before a game and everything is complicated.

“Let’s say Manchester City are favourites for the moment. Stronger than Manchester United? Right now yes, above all from a technical point of view."