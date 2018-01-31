Gerard Pique Could Face Disciplinary Action Following Inflammatory Espanyol Comments

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique could face consequences for comments he made about Espanyol after their recent Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg.

Espanyol, local rivals of Barcelona, are based in Cornella, an outer suburb, and do not play in the city of Barcelona itself. Pique highlighted this, controversially calling them 'Espanyol de Cornella'.

"Yes, of course, Espanyol de Cornella, they're from Cornella right?" Pique said in a post-match interview.

After Pique made the comments, Espanyol issued a statement which read: "We consider that any demonstration in a clearly derogatory tone towards these cities, such as those uttered by Mr Pique towards the city of Cornella, flirt very dangerously with xenophobic attitudes."

After Espanyol called for an enquiry from the Anti-Violence Commission, a report from Marca suggests it is now a possibility that action could be taken.

The controversy has forced the Spanish FA's Competition Committee to open an extraordinary case, and Pique's punishment - if any - will be decided by a judge.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

When asked about his comments, Pique showed no remorse for his words.

"Espanyol are in Cornella, that's obvious," he said.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets also made reference to Cornella in a comment about Espanyol, but it is unclear whether Busquets is to face any action for his words.

"They celebrated in Cornella as if they had progressed to the next round, but ties last 180 minutes," said the midfielder. "We put them in their place."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona travel to Espanyol this weekend, and tensions are set to be high between players and supporters alike. 

The Anti-Violence Commission have declared this Sunday's Catalan derby a 'high risk' fixture, according to Marca.

