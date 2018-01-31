Juventus Face Deadline Day Dogfight With Liverpool & Spurs for North Korean Starlet Han Kwang-Song

Cagliari striker Han Kwang-Song looks as though he may well be on his way out of Cagliari before the transfer window closes, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus all interested in the North Korean international's services.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan with Serie B outfit Perugia, and has scored seven goals in 17 matches this season, registering two assists.

Earlier in the window, Italian heavyweights Juventus were linked with a move for the youngster, but it now appears that the Premier League may well be his destination - with Calcio Mercato reporting that both Tottenham and Liverpool have contacted Cagliari regarding his availability.

It's unsure whether his parent club are looking to take advantage of the interest in Kwang-Song, with Cagliari supposedly demanding €18m for their player, but one thing is for certain; he will be on the move today.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Kwang-Song has been recalled from his loan with Perugia, but that may simply be in order to help his side in their bid to avoid relegation from Serie A, before a potential move away in the summer.

Kwang-Song made his Italian top flight debut back in April 2017 after joining at academy level in 2015. His first appearance for the club saw the player become the first ever North Korean to feature in a Serie A match.

It was only a week later when he became the first North Korean player to score in Serie A - beating West Ham stopped Joe Hart - who was on loan with Torino at the time - in a 3-2 defeat.