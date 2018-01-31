Liverpool Starlet Harry Wilson to Join League One Leaders Wigan on Loan

Wigan have made a late bid to bring in Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson on loan. According to the Football League fan-site, 'The 72' (via Liverpool Echo) the League One side are plotting to take Wilson on loan until the end of the season.

Wilson is highly regarded as one Liverpool's most promising youngster to shine at Melwood, and the club could be willing to let him leave to boost his experience at senior level.

Wigan currently top the League One table and look certain to automatically climb into the Championship. The 20-year-old winger would potentially be playing for competitive side, where he could clock up valuable minutes that will serve him well when he returns to Anfield at the end of the season.

Harry Wilson could be on his way to Wigan Athletic on deadline day. https://t.co/0I6VGMmlRj — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) January 31, 2018

The January window has already seen Liverpool let some of their youngsters leave the club, with Ovie Ejaria joining Championship side Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. Elsewhere, Lloyd Jones left the club permanently, signing for Luton Town.

Liverpool have yet to decide if they'll let Wilson join Wigan, but as the deadline nears its end the League One side will be trying to secure the precocious talent.