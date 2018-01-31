Newcastle Sign Leicester Striker Islam Slimani on Loan for the Remainder of the Season

Newcastle have signed Leicester City forward Islam Slimani on loan for the rest of the season.

The Foxes brought the Algerian striker on board after winning the Premier League title in 2016 in an effort to defend their crown, but he has failed to inspire much confidence at the King Power Stadium and will hope to spark his career back to life now that he's at a new club.

Slimani completed the first half of his medical at Newcastle's facilities and had to be taken to a hospital for the second phase due to him picking up a thigh injury.



The Magpies weren't put off by the problem, however, and decided to go ahead with the deal, despite being fully aware of his condition and knowing that they may be without him for the next two to three weeks.