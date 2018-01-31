Spanish side Real Betis have announced the signing of defender Marc Batra from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee.

The Spaniard, who joined the Bundesliga outfit from Barcelona, returns to Spain after a season-and-a-half and can count his blessings after surviving a bombing attack on the Dortmund team bus last April that left him nursing injuries.

Bartra, 27, has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Betis, who made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I have no words to describe the moments and feelings that I have lived in only a year and a half," the player said in a statement via his own Twitter account.

"It has happened very fast but at the same time, I feel like I had been [here] many more years. Everything has been very powerful and I have experienced amazing feelings, inside and offside [sic] the field.

"Thanks to my colleagues who welcomed me and gave me their love from the first to the last day. Thanks to the trainers who trust on [sic] me.

"Above all, millions of thanks to you, supporters. I would never have imagined feeling so much love... you are an example to everyone.

"I gave everything in every moment and we were able to achieve and celebrate a trophy together."